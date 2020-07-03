All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road

7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in! 4-3.5-3 custom home in Graham Ranch. Iron front door opens to rotunda with art nooks. Soaring ceilings to 2nd floor, dining room for large furniture. Open concept living & kitchen. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace & oversized windows in living room with handscraped hardwood floors. Substantial granite island, custom tile backsplash, & wall of buffet area the kitchen provides plentiful cabinet space. Stainless steel French door fridge included. In suite master bath featuring a large walk in shower with granite bench, oversized corner soaking tub, separate granite vanities, & large walk in closet. Flex room, full bath, and desk area upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have any available units?
7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have?
Some of 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary