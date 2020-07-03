7108 Four Sixes Ranch Road

Amenities

Ready for immediate move in! 4-3.5-3 custom home in Graham Ranch. Iron front door opens to rotunda with art nooks. Soaring ceilings to 2nd floor, dining room for large furniture. Open concept living & kitchen. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace & oversized windows in living room with handscraped hardwood floors. Substantial granite island, custom tile backsplash, & wall of buffet area the kitchen provides plentiful cabinet space. Stainless steel French door fridge included. In suite master bath featuring a large walk in shower with granite bench, oversized corner soaking tub, separate granite vanities, & large walk in closet. Flex room, full bath, and desk area upstairs.