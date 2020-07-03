All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7033 Crabtree Lane

7033 Crabtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7033 Crabtree Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice, clean 3-2-2 in a great North Richland Hills location. New carpet. New granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Large treed and fenced backyard. Tile flooring with wood look. Carpet in bedrooms only. WBFP. Gas heat to cut down energy costs. New garage door openers. Local landlord. On-line application process. $35 per applicant 18 years old or older. Must see the property before requesting an application. $1550 security deposit. $350 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Pet guidelines are non-aggressive breeds only with max weight of 45 lbs. Smoking allowed outdoors only. Not inside the house or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Crabtree Lane have any available units?
7033 Crabtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 Crabtree Lane have?
Some of 7033 Crabtree Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Crabtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Crabtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Crabtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7033 Crabtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7033 Crabtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7033 Crabtree Lane offers parking.
Does 7033 Crabtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Crabtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Crabtree Lane have a pool?
No, 7033 Crabtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Crabtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7033 Crabtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Crabtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 Crabtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

