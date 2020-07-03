7033 Crabtree Lane

Amenities

Very nice, clean 3-2-2 in a great North Richland Hills location. New carpet. New granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Large treed and fenced backyard. Tile flooring with wood look. Carpet in bedrooms only. WBFP. Gas heat to cut down energy costs. New garage door openers. Local landlord. On-line application process. $35 per applicant 18 years old or older. Must see the property before requesting an application. $1550 security deposit. $350 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Pet guidelines are non-aggressive breeds only with max weight of 45 lbs. Smoking allowed outdoors only. Not inside the house or garage.