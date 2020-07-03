7024 Green Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Superb rental property in Windcrest Subdivision! This well kept home in Birdville ISD is ready for you to call home. Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch-Style floor plan with laminate flooring and a huge living area perfectly fit for entertaining! 3rd bedroom features built in that could be used as an office. Ceiling fans in every room!! Covered patio perfect for watching the kids play! This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!!