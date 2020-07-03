All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7024 Green Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7024 Green Ridge Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 Green Ridge Trail

7024 Green Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7024 Green Ridge Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Superb rental property in Windcrest Subdivision! This well kept home in Birdville ISD is ready for you to call home. Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch-Style floor plan with laminate flooring and a huge living area perfectly fit for entertaining! 3rd bedroom features built in that could be used as an office. Ceiling fans in every room!! Covered patio perfect for watching the kids play! This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have any available units?
7024 Green Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have?
Some of 7024 Green Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Green Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Green Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Green Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7024 Green Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Green Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Green Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 7024 Green Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 7024 Green Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 Green Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary