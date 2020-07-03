7024 Green Ridge Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Superb rental property in Windcrest Subdivision! This well kept home in Birdville ISD is ready for you to call home. Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch-Style floor plan with laminate flooring and a huge living area perfectly fit for entertaining! 3rd bedroom features built in that could be used as an office. Ceiling fans in every room!! Covered patio perfect for watching the kids play! This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7024 Green Ridge Trail have any available units?
7024 Green Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.