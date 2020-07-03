7001 Oakfield Corner Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful custom home with spacious living areas and ample entertaining space. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, two dining areas, and an office. Large kitchen with new oven, flat top range, and beautiful window overlooking the large front yard. Utility room and wet bar located near the family room. Covered patio with hot tub and spacious backyard. Oversized garage with room for two cars and plenty of storage. This home is located near highly-rated Birdville ISD schools. Also listed for sale (MLS #14079642).



