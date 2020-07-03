All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7001 Oakfield Corner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7001 Oakfield Corner Court
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:47 AM

7001 Oakfield Corner Court

7001 Oakfield Corner Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7001 Oakfield Corner Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom home with spacious living areas and ample entertaining space. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, two dining areas, and an office. Large kitchen with new oven, flat top range, and beautiful window overlooking the large front yard. Utility room and wet bar located near the family room. Covered patio with hot tub and spacious backyard. Oversized garage with room for two cars and plenty of storage. This home is located near highly-rated Birdville ISD schools. Also listed for sale (MLS #14079642).

***OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, May 4th from 1-3 PM***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have any available units?
7001 Oakfield Corner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have?
Some of 7001 Oakfield Corner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Oakfield Corner Court currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Oakfield Corner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Oakfield Corner Court pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court offers parking.
Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have a pool?
No, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have accessible units?
No, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Oakfield Corner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Oakfield Corner Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary