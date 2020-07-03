All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 13 2019 at 5:37 PM

6920 Arborbrook Drive

6920 Arborbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Arborbrook Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOME IN NRH. If you are looking for a move-in ready home in a great area at an affordable house, THIS IS THE ONE. Beautifully remodeled and upgraded home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Big Corner Lot, Open floor plan. Granite in Kitchen, new SS appliances, new painting, new carpets. Garage was converted into big 4th bed or gameroom. Roof is around 4 years old. Huge back yard with extended Open Patio and unit.
Easy access to Rufe Snow Dr., close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have any available units?
6920 Arborbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have?
Some of 6920 Arborbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Arborbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Arborbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Arborbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Arborbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Arborbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Arborbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6920 Arborbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6920 Arborbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Arborbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 Arborbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

