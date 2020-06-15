All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6908 Briardale Drive

6908 Briardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Briardale Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 10/31, you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the application and admin fee!**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,606 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Living room with beautiful, gray, brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with bay windows. Master suite with beautiful granite counter tops and white cabinets. Backyard with mature trees, great for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Briardale Drive have any available units?
6908 Briardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Briardale Drive have?
Some of 6908 Briardale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Briardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Briardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Briardale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Briardale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Briardale Drive offer parking?
No, 6908 Briardale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Briardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Briardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Briardale Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Briardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Briardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Briardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Briardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Briardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

