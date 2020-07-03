All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6852 Rolling Ridge Dr.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:32 PM

6852 Rolling Ridge Dr.

6852 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6852 Rolling Ridge Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. Available 09/20/19 COMING SOON!!! Great Home in North Richland Hills close to Park - Beautiful home in North Richland Hills on a quite street close to a large park on Douglas south of Bursey Road. Large living area with fireplace and nice kitchen and four bedroom. Landscaped lawn and great backyard for entertaining. Must See.

Note: Tenant occupied until September 15. Please do not disturb tenant. Call Derek DeGuire at 817-281-8595 ext. 4 to schedule a viewing.

Each occupant 18 years + must apply at www.DeGuireProperties.com

(RLNE5145053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have any available units?
6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6852 Rolling Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary