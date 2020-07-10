6808 Buenos Aires Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location! This 3 bedrm 2 bath home is in great shape and ready for move-in July 10.

In this home you'll enjoy recent renovations including laminate wood floors, newer carpet, fresh

paint and cool summer days with AC and ceiling fans. Plenty of room to entertain with two living areas, dining room, kitchen island, and granite counters throughout. There's a private backyard (pets with approval), convenient access to major roads and shopping centers. $40 per App Fee, REQUIRED background-criminal-rental history for all 18+. *Pets addtl each $25-mo* Tenant occupied at present, NO showings without tenant approval. Please do not disturb tenant.*All COVID-19 precautions: gloves, mask, booties, hand sanitizer