6808 Buenos Aires Drive

Amenities
Fantastic location! This 3 bedrm 2 bath home is in great shape and ready for move-in July 10.
In this home you'll enjoy recent renovations including laminate wood floors, newer carpet, fresh
paint and cool summer days with AC and ceiling fans. Plenty of room to entertain with two living areas, dining room, kitchen island, and granite counters throughout. There's a private backyard (pets with approval), convenient access to major roads and shopping centers. $40 per App Fee, REQUIRED background-criminal-rental history for all 18+. *Pets addtl each $25-mo* Tenant occupied at present, NO showings without tenant approval. Please do not disturb tenant.*All COVID-19 precautions: gloves, mask, booties, hand sanitizer