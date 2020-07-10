All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 PM

6808 Buenos Aires Drive

6808 Buenos Aires Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Buenos Aires Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic location! This 3 bedrm 2 bath home is in great shape and ready for move-in July 10.
In this home you'll enjoy recent renovations including laminate wood floors, newer carpet, fresh
paint and cool summer days with AC and ceiling fans. Plenty of room to entertain with two living areas, dining room, kitchen island, and granite counters throughout. There's a private backyard (pets with approval), convenient access to major roads and shopping centers. $40 per App Fee, REQUIRED background-criminal-rental history for all 18+. *Pets addtl each $25-mo* Tenant occupied at present, NO showings without tenant approval. Please do not disturb tenant.*All COVID-19 precautions: gloves, mask, booties, hand sanitizer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have any available units?
6808 Buenos Aires Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have?
Some of 6808 Buenos Aires Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Buenos Aires Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Buenos Aires Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Buenos Aires Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive offer parking?
No, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have a pool?
No, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have accessible units?
No, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Buenos Aires Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 Buenos Aires Drive has units with dishwashers.

