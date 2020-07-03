6805 Greenacres Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location and neighborhood! GREAT schools and local parks, this warm and cozy home is close to everything here in NRH! Minutes to downtown FW,2 train stations within 7 minute drive.Circular driveway for tons of parking and a 2 car garage!Warm and inviting, almost new, spacious living room,updated galley kitchen. Dining room with bay windows and a breakfast room. Large master bedroom with 2 closets and a garden tub. Dual sinks and lots of counter space. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Huge yard, lots of trees for shade for the summertime. Welcome home!