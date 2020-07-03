All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

6805 Greenacres Drive

6805 Greenacres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Greenacres Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Amazing location and neighborhood! GREAT schools and local parks, this warm and cozy home is close to everything here in NRH! Minutes to downtown FW,2 train stations within 7 minute drive.Circular driveway for tons of parking and a 2 car garage!Warm and inviting, almost new, spacious living room,updated galley kitchen. Dining room with bay windows and a breakfast room. Large master bedroom with 2 closets and a garden tub. Dual sinks and lots of counter space. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Huge yard, lots of trees for shade for the summertime. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Greenacres Drive have any available units?
6805 Greenacres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Greenacres Drive have?
Some of 6805 Greenacres Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Greenacres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Greenacres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Greenacres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Greenacres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6805 Greenacres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Greenacres Drive offers parking.
Does 6805 Greenacres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Greenacres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Greenacres Drive have a pool?
No, 6805 Greenacres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Greenacres Drive have accessible units?
No, 6805 Greenacres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Greenacres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Greenacres Drive has units with dishwashers.

