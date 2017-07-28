6505 Victoria Ave

Amenities
Dazzling property in North Richland Hills with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, also has bonus room can be extra bedroom, study, or office, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen dining area, large family room with wet bar, 2 car garage and huge back yard! Updated 19 SEER energy efficient AC/heat pump delivers significant savings on electric bill. Lawn service worth $100 a month included in the rent. These value added features reduce effective lease cost to less than $1595 a month. Property will not last!
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
