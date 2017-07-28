All apartments in North Richland Hills
6505 Victoria Ave

6505 Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Victoria Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dazzling property in North Richland Hills with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, also has bonus room can be extra bedroom, study, or office, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen dining area, large family room with wet bar, 2 car garage and huge back yard! Updated 19 SEER energy efficient AC/heat pump delivers significant savings on electric bill. Lawn service worth $100 a month included in the rent. These value added features reduce effective lease cost to less than $1595 a month. Property will not last!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

