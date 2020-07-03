All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:10 PM

6347 Mark Court

6347 Mark Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6347 Mark Ct, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdvilled ISD. New flooring and paint throughout interior. Full size utility closet. Wood burning brick fireplace. Walk in closets. 2 car garage with opener. Tenant to bring own refrigerator and provide proof of renters insurance. Close to schools and shopping. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult, will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 Mark Court have any available units?
6347 Mark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 Mark Court have?
Some of 6347 Mark Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 Mark Court currently offering any rent specials?
6347 Mark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 Mark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 Mark Court is pet friendly.
Does 6347 Mark Court offer parking?
Yes, 6347 Mark Court offers parking.
Does 6347 Mark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 Mark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 Mark Court have a pool?
No, 6347 Mark Court does not have a pool.
Does 6347 Mark Court have accessible units?
No, 6347 Mark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 Mark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 Mark Court does not have units with dishwashers.

