6347 Mark Court

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdvilled ISD. New flooring and paint throughout interior. Full size utility closet. Wood burning brick fireplace. Walk in closets. 2 car garage with opener. Tenant to bring own refrigerator and provide proof of renters insurance. Close to schools and shopping. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult, will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.