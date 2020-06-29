6323 Christy Court

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled Duplex - N. Richland Hills, TX - Property Id: 146983
Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan
Newly updated large, duplex Available NOW! This great area just keeps getting better. New stores, light rail, & more.
Check our your potential new home on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ooeGnSO84GQ
Please complete online form from the link below before requesting a showing: (copy and paste to browser)
https://forms.gle/PgXmAeBMN63CKUJf6
> New cabinets, granite counters, sinks
> New Stainless Steel appliances
> All new modern two-tone gray and white paint
> Gorgeous wood look vinyl laminate flooring
> Concrete look bathroom porcelain tile
> New modern, nickel finish ceiling fans
> Two car garage
> Nice fenced rear yard
> Large Walk-in Closets!
> Washer/Dryer hookup - $50/month owner will supply W&D
Tex Rail - light rail is close
Pet fee: $50/mo per pet - some breed restrictions may apply
Screening Criteria Level 1
Deposit: One Month
Income: 3X verified via current pay stubs
Employment: 2 Years
Good rental history
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146983
