6323 Christy Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Remodeled Duplex - N. Richland Hills, TX - Property Id: 146983



Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan



Newly updated large, duplex Available NOW! This great area just keeps getting better. New stores, light rail, & more.



Check our your potential new home on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ooeGnSO84GQ



Please complete online form from the link below before requesting a showing: (copy and paste to browser)



https://forms.gle/PgXmAeBMN63CKUJf6



> New cabinets, granite counters, sinks

> New Stainless Steel appliances

> All new modern two-tone gray and white paint

> Gorgeous wood look vinyl laminate flooring

> Concrete look bathroom porcelain tile

> New modern, nickel finish ceiling fans

> Two car garage

> Nice fenced rear yard

> New SS appliances

> Large Walk-in Closets!

> Washer/Dryer hookup - $50/month owner will supply W&D



Tex Rail - light rail is close



Pet fee: $50/mo per pet - some breed restrictions may apply



Screening Criteria Level 1

Deposit: One Month

Income: 3X verified via current pay stubs

Employment: 2 Years

Good rental history

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146983

Property Id 146983



(RLNE5566618)