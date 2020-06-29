All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated February 23 2020 at 10:59 AM

6323 Christy Court

6323 Christy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6323 Christy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled Duplex - N. Richland Hills, TX - Property Id: 146983

Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan

Newly updated large, duplex Available NOW! This great area just keeps getting better. New stores, light rail, & more.

Check our your potential new home on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ooeGnSO84GQ

Please complete online form from the link below before requesting a showing: (copy and paste to browser)

https://forms.gle/PgXmAeBMN63CKUJf6

> New cabinets, granite counters, sinks
> New Stainless Steel appliances
> All new modern two-tone gray and white paint
> Gorgeous wood look vinyl laminate flooring
> Concrete look bathroom porcelain tile
> New modern, nickel finish ceiling fans
> Two car garage
> Nice fenced rear yard
> New SS appliances
> Large Walk-in Closets!
> Washer/Dryer hookup - $50/month owner will supply W&D

Tex Rail - light rail is close

Pet fee: $50/mo per pet - some breed restrictions may apply

Screening Criteria Level 1
Deposit: One Month
Income: 3X verified via current pay stubs
Employment: 2 Years
Good rental history
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146983
Property Id 146983

(RLNE5566618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 Christy Court have any available units?
6323 Christy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 Christy Court have?
Some of 6323 Christy Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 Christy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Christy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Christy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 Christy Court is pet friendly.
Does 6323 Christy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Christy Court offers parking.
Does 6323 Christy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Christy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Christy Court have a pool?
No, 6323 Christy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6323 Christy Court have accessible units?
No, 6323 Christy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Christy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Christy Court has units with dishwashers.

