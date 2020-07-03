All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:47 AM

6315 Christy Court

6315 Christy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Christy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in excellent condition. Lots of wonderful features inside. Fans in every room. Ceramic tile and warm wood laminate flooring. Two full baths both with dressing areas and each bedroom has a generous walk in closet. Fireplace in family room with open arrangement to dining, separate full size utility with storage. Spacious totally finished out. 2 car garage with opener. Cabinets and hidden stair case for additional storage. Private backyard. Wonderful location on a cul de sac. Yard will be maintained by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Christy Court have any available units?
6315 Christy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Christy Court have?
Some of 6315 Christy Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Christy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Christy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Christy Court pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Christy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6315 Christy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Christy Court offers parking.
Does 6315 Christy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Christy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Christy Court have a pool?
No, 6315 Christy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Christy Court have accessible units?
No, 6315 Christy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Christy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Christy Court has units with dishwashers.

