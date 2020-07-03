6315 Christy Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in excellent condition. Lots of wonderful features inside. Fans in every room. Ceramic tile and warm wood laminate flooring. Two full baths both with dressing areas and each bedroom has a generous walk in closet. Fireplace in family room with open arrangement to dining, separate full size utility with storage. Spacious totally finished out. 2 car garage with opener. Cabinets and hidden stair case for additional storage. Private backyard. Wonderful location on a cul de sac. Yard will be maintained by landlord.