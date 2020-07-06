All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

6248 Dream Dust Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Previous application fell through, back on the market with just installed, brand new carpet downstairs and upstairs through living areas. No more blue! Freshly painted adorable three bedroom two and half bath, all bedrooms up. Beautiful home loaded with upgrades! Corian, tile, designer faucets and light fixtures, energy efficent insulation package, glass front cabinets, crown moldings throughout, jetted tub, marble shower, cathedral doors, bricked front porch, cedar fencing, solar screens, absolutely huge Master suite upstairs offers sitting area, large master bath and walk in closet. Beautiful subdivision. All bedrooms upstairs, second living upstairs.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have any available units?
6248 Dream Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have?
Some of 6248 Dream Dust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 Dream Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6248 Dream Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 Dream Dust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6248 Dream Dust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6248 Dream Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 Dream Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 6248 Dream Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 6248 Dream Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 Dream Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 Dream Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

