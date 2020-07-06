6248 Dream Dust Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Previous application fell through, back on the market with just installed, brand new carpet downstairs and upstairs through living areas. No more blue! Freshly painted adorable three bedroom two and half bath, all bedrooms up. Beautiful home loaded with upgrades! Corian, tile, designer faucets and light fixtures, energy efficent insulation package, glass front cabinets, crown moldings throughout, jetted tub, marble shower, cathedral doors, bricked front porch, cedar fencing, solar screens, absolutely huge Master suite upstairs offers sitting area, large master bath and walk in closet. Beautiful subdivision. All bedrooms upstairs, second living upstairs.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.