Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great, well kept home with tinted windows in back of house for energy efficiency! Master bedroom suite is downstairs with three more bedrooms & two full baths upstairs. Game room upstairs. Wired for sound system & cable tv. Gourmet kitchen with granite ctops, breakfast bar & work island. Electric gate to attached 2 car garage in back & wood fence.