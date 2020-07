Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New! Single Story! Be the first to live in this custom 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Gourmet kitchen overlooking family room. Granite counter tops throughout. Master bedroom has over over sized closet and is located at the back of the house. Tankless water heater. Near Cotton Belt Jogging Trails, Shopping, and Liberty Park.