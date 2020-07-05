All apartments in North Richland Hills
6025 Pedernales Ridge

Location

6025 Pedernales Ridge, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Pristine beautiful home with open floor plan. All bedrooms down. Large game room playroom upstairs. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom paint throughout this beautiful home with hardwoods floors, tile and carpet. Oversized master bedroom with beautiful spa-like master bath. Two extra large walk in closets. Outdoor patio with with custom Cedar Pergola, flagstone walkway and lovely landscaping. Convenient location in Fountain Ridge subdivision. Also available furnished. Email lease application, credit info, 6 months of paycheck stubs and 2 yrs of employment history to jsorochka@yahoo.com. Text Jean at 214-973-2731 to notify me email was sent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have any available units?
6025 Pedernales Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have?
Some of 6025 Pedernales Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Pedernales Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Pedernales Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Pedernales Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Pedernales Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Pedernales Ridge offers parking.
Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Pedernales Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have a pool?
No, 6025 Pedernales Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6025 Pedernales Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Pedernales Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Pedernales Ridge has units with dishwashers.

