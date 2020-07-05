6025 Pedernales Ridge

Amenities
Pristine beautiful home with open floor plan. All bedrooms down. Large game room playroom upstairs. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom paint throughout this beautiful home with hardwoods floors, tile and carpet. Oversized master bedroom with beautiful spa-like master bath. Two extra large walk in closets. Outdoor patio with with custom Cedar Pergola, flagstone walkway and lovely landscaping. Convenient location in Fountain Ridge subdivision. Also available furnished. Email lease application, credit info, 6 months of paycheck stubs and 2 yrs of employment history to jsorochka@yahoo.com. Text Jean at 214-973-2731 to notify me email was sent.