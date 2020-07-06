6004 Kessler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Newly built custom home offered by Peyton Thomas Homes in the Villas at Home Town in North Richland Hills. This home features an expansive front and side porch area. The Interior of the home provides 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large family room with corner fireplace, an open kitchen with large Island with seating and a separate dining area. The home also has a covered patio.

Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen Wired for audio, video, security and surround sound ? Exterior includes sprinkler system, landscape beds. AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER