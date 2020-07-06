All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6004 Kessler Drive

6004 Kessler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Kessler Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly built custom home offered by Peyton Thomas Homes in the Villas at Home Town in North Richland Hills. This home features an expansive front and side porch area. The Interior of the home provides 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large family room with corner fireplace, an open kitchen with large Island with seating and a separate dining area. The home also has a covered patio.
Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen Wired for audio, video, security and surround sound ? Exterior includes sprinkler system, landscape beds. AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Kessler Drive have any available units?
6004 Kessler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Kessler Drive have?
Some of 6004 Kessler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Kessler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Kessler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Kessler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Kessler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6004 Kessler Drive offer parking?
No, 6004 Kessler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Kessler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Kessler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Kessler Drive have a pool?
No, 6004 Kessler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Kessler Drive have accessible units?
No, 6004 Kessler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Kessler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Kessler Drive has units with dishwashers.

