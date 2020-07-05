All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:21 PM

5637 Robins Way

5637 Robins Way · No Longer Available
Location

5637 Robins Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in North Richland Hills is move-in ready! Spacious living room a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space a kitchen island and much more! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Robins Way have any available units?
5637 Robins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 Robins Way have?
Some of 5637 Robins Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 Robins Way currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Robins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Robins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5637 Robins Way is pet friendly.
Does 5637 Robins Way offer parking?
Yes, 5637 Robins Way offers parking.
Does 5637 Robins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 Robins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Robins Way have a pool?
No, 5637 Robins Way does not have a pool.
Does 5637 Robins Way have accessible units?
No, 5637 Robins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Robins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 Robins Way does not have units with dishwashers.

