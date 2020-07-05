5637 Robins Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in North Richland Hills is move-in ready! Spacious living room a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space a kitchen island and much more! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.