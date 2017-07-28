5513 Scott Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3517c130a2 ---- This great 4 bed 2 bath home is in a quiet established neighborhood. The home has a gameroom with fireplace wet bar, and built in bookshelves. It has also been updated with a new roof,exterior and interior paint, flooring, new dishwasher, new toilets, and new side fences. The backyard would be a great space to entertain it backs up to a greenbelt to offer plenty of privacy. There is also a large workshop/garage with a loft for ample storage and a very nice size shed in the backyard. This home is in the award winning Birdville ISD! HURRY this one won't last! To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Crai