5312 Susan Lee Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in prime established area of North Richland Hills feeding to sought-after schools in Birdville ISD! Great kitchen with white cabinets, granite & new stainless appliances open to breakfast area. Living or dining area open to huge den with wood-burning fireplace. Master with private bath & walk-in closet. Split bedrooms share spacious bath. Fresh light paint throughout, updated flooring including plank wood & 24 inch Travertine tile plus lighting updates. Attached 2-car garage with opener. Large fenced backyard and open patio for entertaining.