5312 Susan Lee Lane

Amenities
Wonderful home in prime established area of North Richland Hills feeding to sought-after schools in Birdville ISD! Great kitchen with white cabinets, granite & new stainless appliances open to breakfast area. Living or dining area open to huge den with wood-burning fireplace. Master with private bath & walk-in closet. Split bedrooms share spacious bath. Fresh light paint throughout, updated flooring including plank wood & 24 inch Travertine tile plus lighting updates. Attached 2-car garage with opener. Large fenced backyard and open patio for entertaining.