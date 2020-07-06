5004 Maryanna Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Great Townhome - in a Great Location! 2-2-2 carport with bonus room. Neutral paint, granite counter-tops, wood look tile throughout. Good size living room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen has lots of cabinets & granite counters, bedrooms are separated by a bonus room that can be office or playroom (it doesn't have closets). Master has walk-in closet (note: large walk-in shower - no tub). Open patio with high wood fence and storage room.

This is a no pet property, no exceptions.