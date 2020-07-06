4816 Neal St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This updated beauty is a must see. Walk in to a formal living /dinning room filled with natural light. The family room with wood burning fireplace opens up to a an amazing kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom with bathroom with shower. There are two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom with granite countertops and double sinks. This lovely home is complete with laundry room, etra multi-purpose area, two car garage and a screened covered patio. You will have hours of enjoyment in the oversized well maintained backyard. Available immediately , it won't last long. Schedule a tour at www.showmojo.com or contact Aeshia Butler at 817-298-7457.