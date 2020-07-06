All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 4816 Neal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
4816 Neal St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

4816 Neal St

4816 Neal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4816 Neal Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This updated beauty is a must see. Walk in to a formal living /dinning room filled with natural light. The family room with wood burning fireplace opens up to a an amazing kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom with bathroom with shower. There are two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom with granite countertops and double sinks. This lovely home is complete with laundry room, etra multi-purpose area, two car garage and a screened covered patio. You will have hours of enjoyment in the oversized well maintained backyard. Available immediately , it won't last long. Schedule a tour at www.showmojo.com or contact Aeshia Butler at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Neal St have any available units?
4816 Neal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Neal St have?
Some of 4816 Neal St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Neal St currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Neal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Neal St pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Neal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 4816 Neal St offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Neal St offers parking.
Does 4816 Neal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Neal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Neal St have a pool?
Yes, 4816 Neal St has a pool.
Does 4816 Neal St have accessible units?
No, 4816 Neal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Neal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Neal St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary