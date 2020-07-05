4124 Mackey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New paint throughout, new carpet, guest bath updated, and hall wood floors refinished. Welcome home to this Mid-Century charmer located in an established area with great schools in Birdville ISD. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, study, 2 car garage with a pool on a quiet lot with great curb appeal. Has a nice covered porch for enjoying your morning coffee. Conveniently located and has easy access to shopping, schools, and highways! Has 2 great rooms, both overlooking the pool. Includes pool maintenance. Pets on a case by case basis.