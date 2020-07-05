4124 Mackey Drive

Amenities
New paint throughout, new carpet, guest bath updated, and hall wood floors refinished. Welcome home to this Mid-Century charmer located in an established area with great schools in Birdville ISD. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, study, 2 car garage with a pool on a quiet lot with great curb appeal. Has a nice covered porch for enjoying your morning coffee. Conveniently located and has easy access to shopping, schools, and highways! Has 2 great rooms, both overlooking the pool. Includes pool maintenance. Pets on a case by case basis.