Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

525 Creekside Forest Available 12/13/19 Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping! Live Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping! Live Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! This Home Has Tons of Amenities Including Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Built in Microwave, and Dishwasher), Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Upscale Wood-Look Tile and Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity and Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, and Fenced In Backyard with Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2483655)