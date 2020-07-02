All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 430 Creekside Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
430 Creekside Curve
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

430 Creekside Curve

430 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

430 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Available NOW! Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Side By Side Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Wood-Look Tile Flooring, Walk In Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower In Master Bath, Covered Patio, Large Fenced Backyard and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3665834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Creekside Curve have any available units?
430 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 430 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 430 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
430 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 430 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 430 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 430 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 430 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 430 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 430 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas