All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 305 Rosalie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
305 Rosalie
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

305 Rosalie

305 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 Rosalie Available 02/14/20 3/2.5/2 Duplex with a Convenient Location! Live Minutes Away from Shopping & Entertainment! - 3/2.5/2 Duplex with a Convenient Location! Live Minutes Away from Shopping & Entertainment! This Duplex Home Comes with a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Privacy Fenced Backyard and Back Patio. CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5431258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Rosalie have any available units?
305 Rosalie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 305 Rosalie have?
Some of 305 Rosalie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Rosalie currently offering any rent specials?
305 Rosalie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Rosalie pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Rosalie is pet friendly.
Does 305 Rosalie offer parking?
No, 305 Rosalie does not offer parking.
Does 305 Rosalie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Rosalie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Rosalie have a pool?
No, 305 Rosalie does not have a pool.
Does 305 Rosalie have accessible units?
No, 305 Rosalie does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Rosalie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Rosalie has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Rosalie have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Rosalie does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas