Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3029 Pine Valley Available 05/01/20 2/2/1 Duplex With Easy Access to IH 35 & Brand New Flooring! - 2/2/1 Duplex With Easy Access to IH 35 & Brand New Flooring! Features Include: Dishwasher, Stove, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Newly Installed Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, and Patio with Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3414266)