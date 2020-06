Amenities

You will fall in love with this immaculate 3 bedroom / 2 bath on Lonesome Dove, New Braunfels. HUGE fenced-in backyard. This adorable home features an open concept kitchen and living space. The kitchen is designed for foodies with granite, stainless appliances and GAS cooking. Spend evenings enjoying the outdoors on the covered back porch. Neighborhood features new elementary. Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 512.549.6079