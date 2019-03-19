106 Briar Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Two story home in a wonderful prestigious Murphy neighborhood. Wood floors. Breakfast bar, Kitchen with granite counter tops, back splash, an island with walking pantry. Large master suite in first floor. bedrooms are upstairs with large game room plus the media room. An extra room in the backyard with air conditioner perfect for an office or workshop Roof replace in 2018. Great Plano ISD schools! Near FM 544 where there is plenty of dining and 3.6 miles from the Fire-wheel Town Center.