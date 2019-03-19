All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 106 Briar Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
106 Briar Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Briar Oak Drive

106 Briar Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

106 Briar Oak Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Timbers

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Two story home in a wonderful prestigious Murphy neighborhood. Wood floors. Breakfast bar, Kitchen with granite counter tops, back splash, an island with walking pantry. Large master suite in first floor. bedrooms are upstairs with large game room plus the media room. An extra room in the backyard with air conditioner perfect for an office or workshop Roof replace in 2018. Great Plano ISD schools! Near FM 544 where there is plenty of dining and 3.6 miles from the Fire-wheel Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have any available units?
106 Briar Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 106 Briar Oak Drive have?
Some of 106 Briar Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Briar Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Briar Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Briar Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Briar Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Briar Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Briar Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Briar Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Briar Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Briar Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Briar Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Briar Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District