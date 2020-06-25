6611 Dillon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning tennis court media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Spacious floor plan with sitting/formal dining combo. Bonus media room up and impressive backyard with extended wooden deck perfect for gathering. Just minutes walk to recreation center with neighborhood tennis courts, pool, and park.Schedule to self view and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out ofâ?¯programâ?¯by providingâ?¯Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.