Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30707 Wisteria Trace Drive

30707 Wisteria Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30707 Wisteria Trace Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a gameroom. Huge family room overlooking the kitchen and dining room, breakfast bar, huge master closet. All bedrooms up. Master Bath offers garden tub with seperate shower. Features breakfast room, dining room, gameroom upstairs. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have any available units?
30707 Wisteria Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30707 Wisteria Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30707 Wisteria Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
