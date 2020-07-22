30707 Wisteria Trace Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a gameroom. Huge family room overlooking the kitchen and dining room, breakfast bar, huge master closet. All bedrooms up. Master Bath offers garden tub with seperate shower. Features breakfast room, dining room, gameroom upstairs. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.