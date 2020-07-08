Autumn Wood.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant/$80 per married couple
Deposit: $150(1 bed), $250(2 bed), $350(3 bed)- up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee, $25 utility transfer fee
Additional: Trash: $7/month, Pest Control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 60lb weight limit. Restricted breeds: Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Pitbull Terier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pitbull mix, German Shepard, Mastif, Dalmatian, Akita, and Wolf Mix
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.