Autumn Wood.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Autumn Wood

2021 Plantation Dr · (936) 241-4703
Conroe
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2021 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX 77301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 713 · Avail. Aug 8

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 708 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 6

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Wood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant/$80 per married couple
Deposit: $150(1 bed), $250(2 bed), $350(3 bed)- up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee, $25 utility transfer fee
Additional: Trash: $7/month, Pest Control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 60lb weight limit. Restricted breeds: Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Pitbull Terier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pitbull mix, German Shepard, Mastif, Dalmatian, Akita, and Wolf Mix
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Autumn Wood have any available units?
Autumn Wood has 5 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Wood have?
Some of Autumn Wood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Wood currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Wood pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Wood is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Wood offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Wood offers parking.
Does Autumn Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Wood have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Wood has a pool.
Does Autumn Wood have accessible units?
No, Autumn Wood does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Wood has units with dishwashers.

