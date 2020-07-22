Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 21002 Brairwalk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
21002 Brairwalk
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21002 Brairwalk
21002 Briar Walk Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21002 Briar Walk Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
BrairTree Sub Hwy1314 - Property Id: 223776
Property close to Hwy59 also The 99
close to schools and shopping center
Walmarts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223776
Property Id 223776
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5682720)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21002 Brairwalk have any available units?
21002 Brairwalk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 21002 Brairwalk have?
Some of 21002 Brairwalk's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21002 Brairwalk currently offering any rent specials?
21002 Brairwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21002 Brairwalk pet-friendly?
No, 21002 Brairwalk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 21002 Brairwalk offer parking?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not offer parking.
Does 21002 Brairwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21002 Brairwalk have a pool?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not have a pool.
Does 21002 Brairwalk have accessible units?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not have accessible units.
Does 21002 Brairwalk have units with dishwashers?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21002 Brairwalk have units with air conditioning?
No, 21002 Brairwalk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Huntsville, TX
Tomball, TX
Atascocita, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Channelview, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
Bellaire, TX
La Porte, TX
Sealy, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch