165 Capetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Possibly will lease furnished, call agent for more info. 4/4/1 Lakefront TH updated top to bottom over past 4 yrs. This includes adding 2 full baths, roof, AC's, siding, windows, kitchen, bedrooms, granite in kitchen and all baths. 3 of 4 bedrooms have incredible views of lake. This property has 2 large air condition rooms with 6ft. ft ceilings that are not included in square footage. These rooms are currently being used as another bedroom and the other a storage room. Both these rooms walk out to a 24'x36' covered deck which then extends out to a boat slip, dock and all new bulkhead. The main living has double sliding glass doors that open up to another 24'x35' deck with 9ft being shaded by the 9"x24' deck of Master bedroom above. This property is positioned so to have covered shade available on those hot summer days. There is an drainage easement next to property that will never be built on, thus provides plenty of yard for play with the family. MUST SEE! THIS IS AN OASIS!