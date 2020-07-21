All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:37 AM

165 Capetown

165 Capetown · No Longer Available
Location

165 Capetown, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Possibly will lease furnished, call agent for more info. 4/4/1 Lakefront TH updated top to bottom over past 4 yrs. This includes adding 2 full baths, roof, AC's, siding, windows, kitchen, bedrooms, granite in kitchen and all baths. 3 of 4 bedrooms have incredible views of lake. This property has 2 large air condition rooms with 6ft. ft ceilings that are not included in square footage. These rooms are currently being used as another bedroom and the other a storage room. Both these rooms walk out to a 24'x36' covered deck which then extends out to a boat slip, dock and all new bulkhead. The main living has double sliding glass doors that open up to another 24'x35' deck with 9ft being shaded by the 9"x24' deck of Master bedroom above. This property is positioned so to have covered shade available on those hot summer days. There is an drainage easement next to property that will never be built on, thus provides plenty of yard for play with the family. MUST SEE! THIS IS AN OASIS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Capetown have any available units?
165 Capetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 165 Capetown have?
Some of 165 Capetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Capetown currently offering any rent specials?
165 Capetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Capetown pet-friendly?
No, 165 Capetown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 165 Capetown offer parking?
Yes, 165 Capetown offers parking.
Does 165 Capetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Capetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Capetown have a pool?
No, 165 Capetown does not have a pool.
Does 165 Capetown have accessible units?
Yes, 165 Capetown has accessible units.
Does 165 Capetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Capetown has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Capetown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Capetown has units with air conditioning.
