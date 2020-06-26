All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 919 Short Line Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
919 Short Line Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2019 at 1:14 AM

919 Short Line Boulevard

919 Short Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

919 Short Line Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have any available units?
919 Short Line Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 919 Short Line Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
919 Short Line Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Short Line Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Short Line Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard offer parking?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have a pool?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Short Line Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Short Line Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District