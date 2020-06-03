All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 914 Chaparral Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
914 Chaparral Trail
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:50 AM

914 Chaparral Trail

914 Chaparral Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

914 Chaparral Trl, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURY DUPLEX LOCATED IN SKYVIEW MEADOWS, MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS! - Luxury Duplex located in Skyview Meadows southwest of the Dallas area. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, stackable washer and dryer included, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Dallas: Take 35E to 67S Exit at 9th St. Go to the intersection of 9th & 8th St. Stay on the R to W8th St. to Main St. Turn R onto W.Main St. about 6 blocks to S. 5th St. Turn L onto 5th St till Walter Stephenson Rd. Turn R on Walter Stephenson Rd about mile to Skyview.

(RLNE2788084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Chaparral Trail have any available units?
914 Chaparral Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 914 Chaparral Trail have?
Some of 914 Chaparral Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Chaparral Trail currently offering any rent specials?
914 Chaparral Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Chaparral Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Chaparral Trail is pet friendly.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail offer parking?
Yes, 914 Chaparral Trail offers parking.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Chaparral Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail have a pool?
No, 914 Chaparral Trail does not have a pool.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail have accessible units?
No, 914 Chaparral Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Chaparral Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Chaparral Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Chaparral Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District