All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 418 Summer Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
418 Summer Grove Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:10 PM

418 Summer Grove Drive

418 Summer Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

418 Summer Grove Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this beautiful 2019 home built by Lillian. Bellflower plan, one-story features stone elevation, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open concept living with formal dining & breakfast area, study, large master bedroom, fireplace, covered patio, 2-car garage. Do not miss the Groin double-barrel vaulted ceiling in family room. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite & sleek stainless steel appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout. Programmable thermostat, security system. Great neighborhood surrounded by country living in highly sought-after Midlothian ISD...Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have any available units?
418 Summer Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 418 Summer Grove Drive have?
Some of 418 Summer Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Summer Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 Summer Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Summer Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418 Summer Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418 Summer Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Summer Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 418 Summer Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 Summer Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Summer Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Summer Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Summer Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District