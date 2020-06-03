418 Summer Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this beautiful 2019 home built by Lillian. Bellflower plan, one-story features stone elevation, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open concept living with formal dining & breakfast area, study, large master bedroom, fireplace, covered patio, 2-car garage. Do not miss the Groin double-barrel vaulted ceiling in family room. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite & sleek stainless steel appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout. Programmable thermostat, security system. Great neighborhood surrounded by country living in highly sought-after Midlothian ISD...Tenant to verify schools.