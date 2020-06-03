All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:30 AM

1000 Short Line Blvd

1000 Short Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Short Line Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Home, 4/2, With Laundry Room in Waxahachie Tx - You will love the open floor plan and lots of space for family and friends in this corner-lot property. Enjoy entertaining inside or outside in the back yard with lots of room! The over-sized garage is handy and the separate laundry room makes for great efficiency in the home. You will need to check this out because it won't last long in this highly desired community in Midlothian! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
* UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON! *

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE5119539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have any available units?
1000 Short Line Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Short Line Blvd have?
Some of 1000 Short Line Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Short Line Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Short Line Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Short Line Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Short Line Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Short Line Blvd offers parking.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Short Line Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have a pool?
No, 1000 Short Line Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1000 Short Line Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Short Line Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Short Line Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Short Line Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

