1000 Short Line Blvd

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Brick Home, 4/2, With Laundry Room in Waxahachie Tx - You will love the open floor plan and lots of space for family and friends in this corner-lot property. Enjoy entertaining inside or outside in the back yard with lots of room! The over-sized garage is handy and the separate laundry room makes for great efficiency in the home. You will need to check this out because it won't last long in this highly desired community in Midlothian! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

* UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON! *



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.



