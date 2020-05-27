Amenities
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes. Residents of our community get to enjoy a plethora of amenities such as a gorgeous community room with Wi-Fi access and cozy fireplace, a modern on-site fitness center, outdoor pavilion & more. Furthermore, our gorgeous apartment homes will feature a in-home washer & dryer, fully-equipped kitchen appliance package, walk-in closet(s) and nine-foot ceilings, just to name a few. *Ventura at Tradewinds participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.