Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Ventura at Tradewinds

1811 Tradewinds Boulevard · (432) 214-2846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX 79706

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventura at Tradewinds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
accessible
elevator
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes. Residents of our community get to enjoy a plethora of amenities such as a gorgeous community room with Wi-Fi access and cozy fireplace, a modern on-site fitness center, outdoor pavilion & more. Furthermore, our gorgeous apartment homes will feature a in-home washer & dryer, fully-equipped kitchen appliance package, walk-in closet(s) and nine-foot ceilings, just to name a few. *Ventura at Tradewinds participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.15 (1st Applicant) + $11.65 (Per Additional Applicant)
Deposit: $300 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventura at Tradewinds have any available units?
Ventura at Tradewinds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does Ventura at Tradewinds have?
Some of Ventura at Tradewinds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventura at Tradewinds currently offering any rent specials?
Ventura at Tradewinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventura at Tradewinds pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds is pet friendly.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds offer parking?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds offers parking.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds have a pool?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds has a pool.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds have accessible units?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds has accessible units.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds has units with dishwashers.
Does Ventura at Tradewinds have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ventura at Tradewinds has units with air conditioning.
