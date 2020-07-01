Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! ReNew Andrews is located in the heart of Midland, TX near the intersection of Andrews Highway and Midland Drive. Midland Memorial Hospital West, Scharbauer Sports Complex, and the Tradewinds Corridor are only a short drive away. The community is comprised of one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature a full appliance package, wood cabinets, fluorescent lighting in bathrooms and kitchens, fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a swimming pool, a clubhouse with a fireplace and coffee bar, and two laundry facilities. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!