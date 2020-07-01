All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Andrews

1902 Midland Dr · (432) 287-1563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
logo
Rent Special
$1000 Off Up Front! --- Limited availability, this Special won't last long! Apply Now and Save BIG with $1000 Off Move In Costs on 6-15 Month Lease Terms! Contact the Leasing Office today!

Location

1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 28+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 · Avail. Aug 1

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1710 · Avail. Aug 3

$888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1806 · Avail. Aug 28

$888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Andrews.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! ReNew Andrews is located in the heart of Midland, TX near the intersection of Andrews Highway and Midland Drive. Midland Memorial Hospital West, Scharbauer Sports Complex, and the Tradewinds Corridor are only a short drive away. The community is comprised of one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature a full appliance package, wood cabinets, fluorescent lighting in bathrooms and kitchens, fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a swimming pool, a clubhouse with a fireplace and coffee bar, and two laundry facilities. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, Husky and German Shepard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Andrews have any available units?
ReNew Andrews has 46 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Andrews have?
Some of ReNew Andrews's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Andrews is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Is ReNew Andrews pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Andrews is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Andrews offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Andrews offers parking.
Does ReNew Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Andrews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Andrews have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Andrews has a pool.
Does ReNew Andrews have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Andrews has accessible units.
Does ReNew Andrews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Andrews has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Andrews have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Andrews has units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
