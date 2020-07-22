/
superior
168 Apartments for rent in Superior, Midland, TX
$
15 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
3601 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
Studio
$720
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Midland, TX, Cypress Pointe Apartment Homes is sure to meet your needs with its great amenities, friendly onsite staff, and close proximity to your favorite places.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3608 Douglas
3608 Douglas Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Spacious and Charming! Stained concrete floors throughout an open concept home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3902 Permian Court
3902 Permian Court, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1805 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room. Recent renovations include new carpet and some new tile flooring. Kitchen has been remodeled. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are in home.
$
44 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1037 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
$
15 Units Available
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
$
19 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$675
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
$
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
483 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
$
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
1 Unit Available
3217 Boyd Ave.
3217 Boyd Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3070 sqft
Spacious four bedroom - This home has a newly renovated hall bath, multiple living areas, central location in town. Call for appointment. (RLNE5891177)
1 Unit Available
3400 Baumann
3400 Baumann Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
79703 - Nice No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886603)
1 Unit Available
3310 Cimmaron
3310 Cimmaron Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2266 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Very nice covered patio in back yard. At front door entry is a Formal Living or Dining area, then you walk into another spacious Living area with a cozy fireplace. Then continue back into another great Den area.
1 Unit Available
101 N Eisenhower
101 North Eisenhower Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
3 bed/2/bath/2 car garage - 3 bed/2/bath/2 car garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE4872141)
1 Unit Available
3213 Lockheed Dr.
3213 Lockheed Drive, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2868 sqft
3213 Lockheed Dr. Available 08/18/20 3213 Lockheed Dr. - Den w/corner fireplace. Formal dining looks onto 300+SF patio/landscaped yard. Huge kitchen w/dining. Walk-in closets. Bonus room--for office, crafts,lounge--attached to master.
1 Unit Available
3026 Fredna Pl
3026 Fredna Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
FABULOUS 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! COZY FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA W/SOARING CEILINGS! SEQUESTERED MASTER BEDROOM W/DUAL SINKS & WALK-IN SHOWER IN BATHROOM! CARPET & TILE THROUGHOUT! COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD! 2 CAR GARAGE! NO SMOKING!
1 Unit Available
4631 Bowie Dr
4631 Bowie Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1892 sqft
Perfect corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath home with convenient circle drive. Low maintenance exterior. Property can be furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
2200 Northrup Dr
2200 Northrup Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1577 sqft
Nice & clean centrally-located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas, fireplace and large backyard. 12-month lease. Pets must be approved & non-refundable deposit required.
1 Unit Available
4306 Ferncliff Ave
4306 Ferncliff Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great home is centrally located - close to great shopping and restaurants. Spacious rooms throughout with walk in closets. Living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3219 Storey Ave
3219 Storey Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
676 sqft
CUTE! CUTE! CUTE! THIS SPOTLESS HOME HAS NEWER WINDOWS, APPLIANCES, CABINETS AND FLOORING! NICE LOCATION...LOCATED NEXT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOST ANYTHING ONE WOULD NEED! THE LAWN IS TAKEN CARE OF THROUGH THE HOA...WATERING INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
205 Edgewood Dr.
205 Edgewood Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. All appliances including stove, fridge, washer and dryer. Must See!!
1 Unit Available
205 Waverly Drive
205 Waverly Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Move in ready! Look inside this adorable 3 bed 2 bath home! Completely REMODELED. Vinyl flooring throughout. Very bright. Separate laundry room. Spacious backyard. Minutes from Garrett Brown Park. Near MMHospital.
1 Unit Available
4600 Andrews Highway
4600 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1487 sqft
$99 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Amazing 17 3-bedrooms, 2 bathroom apartment in Midland. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer & dryer, pool, and smart home system, hot tub. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
4601 Cuthbert
4601 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
79703 - (RLNE5672600)
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.