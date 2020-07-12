/
/
/
polo park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Polo Park, Midland, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Chuckwagon
1802 Chuck Wagon, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2050 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home! Built in 2019, almost new! 2 car garage. Open living and kitchen area. Big master bedroom. HUGE BACKYARD!
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1711 Castleford Rd
1711 Castleford Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful duplex in amazing neighborhood! Almost across the street from the neighborhood pool and club house. Updated duplex with upstairs loft area.
Results within 1 mile of Polo Park
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$622
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
10 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
46 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5103 Los Alamitos Ct
5103 Los Alamitos Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4265 sqft
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC & ONE-OF-KIND 4 BED/3.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Haynes Dr
2305 Haynes Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1823 sqft
ADORABLE 3 BED/2 BATH DUPLEX! GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS! KITCHEN OPEN TO DINING AREA & WONDERFUL COZY DEN! MASTER BATHROOM HAS WALK-IN SHOWER! HARD FLOORING THROUGHOUT W/CARPET IN BEDROOMS! APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, &
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Rattler
1612 Rattler Ln, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lonestar Trails. Open Living area and kitchen. Tile and carpet throughout. Sequestered master bedroom. All appliances included, refrigerator, washer & dryer.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15 Metz Ct
15 Metz Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2731 sqft
A GORGEOUS TOTAL REMODEL! 4 SPACIOUS BEDS/2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1513 San Miguel Ct
1513 San Miguel Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1853 sqft
FABULOUS 3 BED/2 BATH HOME W/2 LIVING AREAS! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS! BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN W/ISLAND,AND DARK FINISH CABINETRY! GREAT FORMAL LIVING ROOM THAT COULD DOUBLE AS A BONUS ROOM! GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Keswick Cove
2605 Keswick Cove, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1797 sqft
Beautiful, spacious home with vaulted ceilings in a GREAT LOCATION! HUGE back yard with an RV parking space plus a two car garage! Beautiful kitchen, huge primary bedroom with TWO walk-in closets! You are going to love to spend your autumn and
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 Vista Ridge Rd.
2305 Vista Ridge Rd, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1811 sqft
Home for Rent - 2018 DR Horton home in Sunset Ridge for lease. Four bedrooms, two bath featuring an open floor plane with corner fireplace. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5891952)
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Horizon Rd
2320 Horizon Rd, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2491 sqft
Almost new 4 bed, 2.5 bath with media room in Sunset Ridge!!! 2 living areas, 2 dining, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace. Huge upstairs living space for kids and family with attached media room ready for your movie set up. R/O and water softener.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6715 Yellow Rose Ct
6715 Yellow Rose Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
Lovely with granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, fridge & washer/dryer, pantry, corner fireplace, & covered back patio looking over your lush back yard with irrigation system.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4229 Siesta Lane
4229 Siesta Lane, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1290 sqft
cute duplex with 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with loft near Midland college.
Results within 5 miles of Polo Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
3601 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
Studio
$700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Midland, TX, Cypress Pointe Apartment Homes is sure to meet your needs with its great amenities, friendly onsite staff, and close proximity to your favorite places.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
88 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$663
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.