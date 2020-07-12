/
/
/
crestgate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
179 Apartments for rent in Crestgate, Midland, TX
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
17 Units Available
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3330 Caldera Blvd
3330 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Everything in this Condo has been updated. Wood-Look floors, granite in kitchen and bath and furnished with new washer/dryer and new windows. Plantation Shutters! Private covered balcony. Water paid!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3503 Coquina Lane
3503 Coquina Lane, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2557 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Crown molding, gas range, tile floors, granite countertops and gorgeous stone details throughout. Comes furnished if requested.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3316 Caldera Blvd. #121
3316 Caldera Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
3316 Caldera Blvd. #121 - 2 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATH UPSTAIRS AND HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO A PRIVATE BACKYARD. MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3222819)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3509 Coquina Lane
3509 Coquina Lane, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home w/ Large open Living, Kitchen & Dining. Spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks & wonderful closet! Pretty landscaped backyard & covered patio is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Gateway Court
5000 Gateway Court, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2383 sqft
IMMACULATE LARGE 3 BERM 2 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE HOME ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILING WITH CROWN MOLDING, BUILT-IN BOOKCASE. GORGEOUS KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, WATER SOFTNER & RO SYSTEM.
Results within 1 mile of Crestgate
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
88 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$663
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$622
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
46 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
99 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
89 Units Available
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4700 Boulder Dr. #609
4700 Boulder Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
981 sqft
4700 Boulder Dr. #609 - Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bath! This property is available for self showings! Or Contact the Office for Showings! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961114)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3202 Tealwood Pl
3202 Tealwood Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2026 sqft
ADORABLE 3 BED/2 BATH TOWNHOME ON CUL-DE-SAC! BALCONY IN THIRD BEDROOM LOOKS OVER LOVELY ATRIUM! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/SEPARATE TUB & WALK-IN SHOWER! DUAL CLOSETS & ATRIUM ACCESS! COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN DEN & SOARING CEILINGS!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3218 Chelsea Place
3218 Chelsea Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1786 sqft
3 CAR GARAGE! Absolutely Gorgeous! Better than New! Wonderful floorplan. Fenced backyard with large covered patio is so nice for entertaining. Great 3 car garage with storage/workshop & extra parking behind.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Stutz Dr
2822 Stutz Drive, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2916 sqft
Light and bright 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with mature trees and landscaping. Gorgeous kitchen renovation completed Spring 2019 - gas range, double ovens. Living room with vaulted ceiling and brick, gas log fireplace is the heart of the home.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15 Metz Ct
15 Metz Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2731 sqft
A GORGEOUS TOTAL REMODEL! 4 SPACIOUS BEDS/2.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5100 Greathouse Ave
5100 Greathouse Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2315 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3 BED/2 BATH/2 OR 3 LIVING HOME W/CIRCLE DRIVE & PLENTY OF PARKING! ARCHED DOORWAYS, ROUNDED CORNERS, ART NICHE, SOARING CEILINGS & CROWN MOLDING! VERSATILE PLAN HAS GREAT ROOM, STUDY W/BUILT-INS+GAME ROOM OR FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM!