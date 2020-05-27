All apartments in Midland
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
Aviare Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Aviare Place

2600 W Loop 250 N · (432) 242-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: NO ADMINISTRATION FEE, 1/2 DEPOSIT AND 1/2 OFF MOVE-IN PRO-RATE. PLEASE CALL US OR EMAIL US TO SCHEDULE A PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR. 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS!

Location

2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX 79705
Whitman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0309 · Avail. now

$601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0409 · Avail. now

$624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 41+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. Jul 20

$962

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Jul 20

$987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1300 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviare Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Aviare Place Apartments in Midland, TX welcomes you to a world of comfort and convenience. Boasting designer inspired interior features, our apartments have everything your heart desires, including wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Breathe in the relaxing atmosphere and relish in the comfort provided by our exceptional finishes and sleek features.

Browse our photo gallery and discover your perfect home and see how easy our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments can adapt to your lifestyle. Outfitted with new white appliances, wood-style flooring, pass through bar, white kitchen cabinets, and a stylish two-tone paint throughout the apartment, our homes are the definition of comfortable living. Designed to enhance your lifestyle, our pet-friendly apartments welcome you home to a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, picnic areas, and the community clubroom, among other perks our residents get to enjoy.

Nestled just off Loop 250 Frontage Road, near H

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom, $300 for 2 bedroom, $400 for 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Unassigned open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviare Place have any available units?
Aviare Place has 54 units available starting at $601 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aviare Place have?
Some of Aviare Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviare Place currently offering any rent specials?
Aviare Place is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL: NO ADMINISTRATION FEE, 1/2 DEPOSIT AND 1/2 OFF MOVE-IN PRO-RATE. PLEASE CALL US OR EMAIL US TO SCHEDULE A PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR. 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS!
Is Aviare Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviare Place is pet friendly.
Does Aviare Place offer parking?
Yes, Aviare Place offers parking.
Does Aviare Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aviare Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviare Place have a pool?
Yes, Aviare Place has a pool.
Does Aviare Place have accessible units?
No, Aviare Place does not have accessible units.
Does Aviare Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aviare Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Aviare Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aviare Place has units with air conditioning.
