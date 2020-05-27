Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool package receiving 24hr maintenance

Aviare Place Apartments in Midland, TX welcomes you to a world of comfort and convenience. Boasting designer inspired interior features, our apartments have everything your heart desires, including wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Breathe in the relaxing atmosphere and relish in the comfort provided by our exceptional finishes and sleek features.



Browse our photo gallery and discover your perfect home and see how easy our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments can adapt to your lifestyle. Outfitted with new white appliances, wood-style flooring, pass through bar, white kitchen cabinets, and a stylish two-tone paint throughout the apartment, our homes are the definition of comfortable living. Designed to enhance your lifestyle, our pet-friendly apartments welcome you home to a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, picnic areas, and the community clubroom, among other perks our residents get to enjoy.



Nestled just off Loop 250 Frontage Road, near H