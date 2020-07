6406 Hall Of Fame Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave carpet range

FABULOUS 3 BED/2 BATH HOME! BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/STUDY! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! APPLIANCES INCLUDE: ELECTRIC STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER! CARPET THROUGHOUT HOME W/TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB AND WALK-IN SHOWER W/DUAL SINKS! COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD! NO SMOKING! ALL APPLICANTS 18 AND OVER MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION AND PAY $50 APPLICATION FEE! CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY! MUST PASS CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK! MINIMUM 550 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED! NO PETS PERMITTED!