Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE 3 BED/2 BATH TOWNHOME ON CUL-DE-SAC! BALCONY IN THIRD BEDROOM LOOKS OVER LOVELY ATRIUM! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/SEPARATE TUB & WALK-IN SHOWER! DUAL CLOSETS & ATRIUM ACCESS! COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN DEN & SOARING CEILINGS! 2 CAR GARAGE W/REAR ENTRY! NO SMOKING! ALL APPLICANTS 18 AND OVER MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION AND PAY $50 APPLICATION FEE! CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY! MUST PASS CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK! MINIMUM 550 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED! NO PETS PERMITTED! LEASE ONLY!