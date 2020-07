Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful updated home with all the amenities in the heart of Old Midland! This stunning one level home has an open floor plan with a beautiful pool and covered patio. The home boasts of beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, living room and dining room, as well as new kitchen appliances, fresh paint, new carpet, light fixtures and fans. Move in ready!