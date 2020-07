Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

***NEW PRICE ALERT*** Feast your eyes on this darling home in Old Midland. Completely remodeled from floor to ceilings! Luxurious sequestered master suite with Hollywood style bath. Quaint kitchen with large windows and island bar. Enormous gues beds with large closets & barn doors. Very rare mudroom that leads out to the backyard with covered patio & shed as well! Call today for a tour!