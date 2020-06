Amenities

pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don.t miss this cute 3 bed 2 bath house on Legends Park. Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to the loop and 191. Pets are welcome at owners discretion. Don't let this one get away call your agent today for your private showing. $50.00 app. fee for all applicants over 18.